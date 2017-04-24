Rochioli | Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2016

(Russian River Valley, California) $32 (750ml)

Who: You and someone who’s cool

What: Crisp, pure coolness in a glass

When: Spring, 6 p.m.

Where: Your kitchen

How: Effortlessly

Every time I drink this wonderful limey sauvignon from Rochioli, I think about the old admonition to writers to address the “w, w, w, w, how” of a story. Indeed the wine is a story itself—one of old vines, mouthfilling flavors, minerality and a kind of elegance that escapes most sauvignon blancs. It isn’t spring without a great sauvignon. This is waiting for you. (14.5% abv)

92 points KM

Available at Rochioli