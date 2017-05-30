Currently, there are 239 AVAs (American Viticultural Areas) registered in the United States. Match the following AVAs with the geographical regions that contain them:

1. Chalk Hill

2. Horse Heaven Hills

3. Ribbon Ridge

4. Bell Mountain

A. Columbia Valley, Washington

B. Gillespie County, Texas

C. Sonoma Valley, California

D. Willamette Valley, Oregon

Scroll down for the answer!