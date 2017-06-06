The mascots of these teams fascinate the hell out of me. It’s just a bizarre job. Splash is usually on top of the dugout in these Minor League games, a lot of the time doing these crazy, happy-go-lucky dances and getting the crowds’ spirits up. And underneath very often are these bored exhausted baseball players on their last leg, trying to make it through the season. It took me a very long time to get this shot. The most ridiculous mascots were the Modesto Nuts. There’s a walnut, a pistachio and an almond. And the walnut—the seam in the nut…. He just walks around looking like a giant butt.

From left to right, Seth Streich, Chad Pinder, Ryan Lipkin, Bobby Crocker and coach Brian McArn