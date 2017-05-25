If there’s a natural place to start this story, it’s probably with Buddy Dyer and his election as mayor in February 2003. Dyer didn’t do it alone by any means, but if you ask Orlandoans who’s most responsible for the growth of the city’s sports business, Dyer is the first name they’ll offer up.

Dyer is a quiet man, and it’s probably fair to say that he’s not a natural politician—he’s of average height and build, he doesn’t feel the need to dominate a room and he thinks more than he talks. But appearances can mislead. Over time, Dyer reveals himself as intense, passionate (quietly passionate) and determined; a man who states his goals and then, in a relentless, no-nonsense kind of way, goes about fulfilling them.

Born in 1958, John Hugh “Buddy” Dyer grew up in nearby Kissimmee, in Osceola County, which was in those pre-Disney days a center of ranching—Dyer’s father drove a cattle truck and rode bulls in rodeos. Dyer left Florida to attend Brown University on a scholarship—he was likely the only student ambling across campus with a cowboy hat and a Southern accent—where he majored in engineering and cocaptained the rugby team. (Again: You would not expect it to look at him.) Dyer next headed home for law school at the University of Florida, where he was editor of the law review. Politics beckoned: In 1992, just five years out of law school, he ran as a Democrat for the Florida state senate and won. After a decade there, he ran for state attorney general, but in November 2002 lost a tight race to Republican Charlie Crist. Dyer was widely thought to be more qualified, but the telegenic Crist, as the Orlando Sentinel put it, benefitted from “political connections, fundraising prowess and slickly produced television advertisements.” Crist took 53 percent of the vote.

Dyer was down, but not out. More or less concurrently, Florida governor Jeb Bush appointed Orlando mayor Glenda Hood to be Florida’s secretary of state, which was fine for most Orlandoans because Hood was ready to leave Orlando, and Orlando was ready to wave goodbye. Dyer pivoted, announced he would run for mayor, and in February beat out several other candidates. His vision: to make Orlando a big, bold, self-confident international city. Dyer, said a columnist for Orlando Weekly, made Orlando residents “see the city he saw, its downtown bursting with energy, packed with skyscrapers and offering residents the amenities of a real metropolis.”

It wasn’t the Orlando that actually existed, particularly in the streets of a downtown that many Americans who’ve been to Orlando didn’t—don’t—even know. Downtown Orlando had come to life in the 19th century as a ranching center, then later became a locus of orange groves, and by the 1950s and ’60s had become a modest but viable small-city downtown. “We had a car dealership, a Sears and a JCPenney’s, a local haberdasher and a local you-name-it,” recalls Crotty. “Downtown was where you went shopping. Then we started building malls…”

Those suburban malls slowly sucked the life out of downtown until the late 1970s and early 1980s, when a new nightclub complex called Church Street Station started luring tourists from the still new theme parks, particularly after dark. But Disney and Universal put a cork in that trend when they realized that, if they built enough hotels and planned enough evening festivities—cue Pleasure Island and CityWalk—their visitors would never have to leave the premises. By the time Dyer was elected, downtown Orlando was populated with white-collar workers who’d pull in at 8:45 and out at 5:15. Its retail? Largely “wig shops and tattoo parlors,” says former Orlando mayor Bill Frederick. The Magic had come to town in the late ’80s, but their home, the Orlando Arena, quickly dubbed the “O-rena,” was already in decline. “The skyboxes literally hung from the ceiling,” says Crotty, “and the players looked like ants on the floor. It was an obsolete building.” Adds Magic chief communications officer Joel Glass, “A lot of concerts were bypassing the arena because they heard that it was antiquated. They were passing on Orlando.”

Truth be told, some Orlandoans were OK with that—they either didn’t see a need for change, or didn’t believe that Orlando could change. A relatively common mind-set: Things were good enough. “The town at that time still had a sort of ‘that’s not for us’ mentality,” remembers Steve Hogan, an Orlando resident since 1995 and head of a nonprofit called Florida Citrus Sports. When it came to new projects or events, “the attitude was, ‘That’s cool, but that’s not for us.’ Or, ‘We could never have that, so we shouldn’t try to get that.’” One popular plan to build a performing arts center for concerts and theater had struggled to gain traction. Beyond the theme parks, there just wasn’t a lot happening in Orlando.

Dyer saw the problems and had ambitious solutions: He wanted to diversify the city’s economy and revitalize downtown. I asked him why during a recent interview in Dyer’s downtown office. Why wasn’t the status quo good enough?

Dyer looked at me as if I had suddenly sprouted a second head. “Why would you want to be in public service if you don’t want to improve things?” he said.

He set to work on projects like eradicating the city’s budget deficit (done), implementing an $8.50 per hour minimum wage for city construction workers (done) and working to lift up Parramore, a largely African American neighborhood that had suffered from decades of neglect (progress, but it’s a long-term effort). And he focused on downtown.

Orlando, Dyer knew, was famous for its theme park entertainment. The parks were a blessing, but also a risk. During economic downturns, tourism suffered, and Orlando, which hosts only one Fortune 500 corporate headquarters (Darden Restaurants), also suffered. Sports, a different form of entertainment, could complement the parks while not competing with them; Disney had already shown that with its ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, which hosts youth teams from around the country. Sports could bring more visitors from more parts of the world while strengthening the connections that Orlandoans felt with their city. And sports downtown would help Orlando attract the young people the city needed for its future; Dyer may have come back after he left, but too many other young men and women just left. What was there to stay for?