The historic Park Avenue Armory will host TEFAF, a world-renowned fair for art, antiques and design, on October 28–November 1. In its second year stateside, TEFAF New York Fall will assemble more than 90 dealers with a focus on fine and decorative art and jewelry from antiquity through the early 20th century.

The European Fine Art Foundation, the nonprofit organizer of TEFAF, based in the Netherlands, has been creating events for international dealers to present unique works from all eras to private and institutional collectors from around the globe for 30 years.

The Armory’s four acres on New York’s Upper East Side will again be transformed by Dutch designer Tom Postma, who redesigned the sprawling space in its debut year in 2016. From furniture and antiquities to paintings, books and jewelry, all works of art undergo careful selection and are projected to please even the most captious collector.

Following, Worth breaks down what you need to know before you browse.

Getting There

Not a New York City resident? TEFAF is working with Turon Travel, a booking platform focused on art and antiques fairs and events, for the fall show. Turon has selected a number of hotel and airfare options for participants to consider. turontravel.com

What’s New

Alfred Sisley’s Les Chasseurs (Lisière de la forêt de Marly en automne), 1873, from Thomas Salis

In addition to the impressive exhibitors from 2016, TEFAF New York Fall features 10 new entries, including:

VIP Preview & Opening Night Reception

VIP cardholders will be treated to a first look on Friday, October 27, followed by a reception with proceeds benefitting the Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering’s patient care, research and education programs at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, as well as the acclaimed cultural programs produced by the Park Avenue Armory. Opening Night Reception tickets will be available for purchase at thesocietyofmskcc.org or by calling 212.639.7972.

VIP Early Access Hour is also available to VIP cardholders all five days from 11 a.m.–12 p.m. For more information: vip@tefaf.com.

Concierge Service

Quintessentially, a members-only luxury lifestyle management and concierge service based in Amsterdam and New York, has partnered with TEFAF to offer guests a more curated experience. Exclusively for TEFAF, guests do not need a membership to benefit from the concierge services, and for a small cost Quintessentially will take care of any request, like securing priority reservations at the restaurants of your choice, getting the best possible hotel rates and arranging transportation to and from the fair. For more information: vip@tefaf.com or tefaf@quintessentially.com.