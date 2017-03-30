After moving out of the location on West Monroe Street, Iwan Ries relocated to the ground floor of a building on at 17 South Wabash, which it still occupies.

“We’re in a five-story historical landmark building—it’s the oldest surviving building of Adler & Sullivan , a very famous Chicago architecture firm,” Levi says.

In 1984, the shop moved from the ground floor to the second floor of the building, which formerly held the iconic Millionaire’s Club restaurant.