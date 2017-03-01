How can my advisor help me organize a successful family meeting?

Families gather for many reasons, such as to celebrate birthdays and holidays, weddings and reunions; they come together for special events or merely “just because.” Less frequent, but arguably even more important, is the occasion to come together for a designated meeting to discuss family finances.

Many of the families we work with at Coastal Bridge want to pass on their values and ambitions to multiple generations and to achieve a seamless transition of their wealth. As such, we encourage our clients to engage in these important gatherings.

Of course, these can be sensitive matters to discuss and may give way to underlying emotions and tensions. Therefore, we encourage our clients to contemplate a well thought out approach to organizing a family meeting. At Coastal Bridge, we strive to set the stage for a successful gathering, by considering a host of key factors: