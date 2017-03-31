COFOUNDER, AIRBNB

» BIO: Founded in 2008, Airbnb now has more than 40 million users. It started when Chesky and his roommate, Joe Gebbia, then broke art school graduates, decided to rent out floor space in their apartment. They eventually launched a website to allow others to do the same. The site graduated from the Y Combinator startup incubator and got its first round of venture capital funding in 2010.

» TAKEAWAY: Small ideas can become big things. Born in Niskayuna, N.Y., in 1981, Chesky has clashed with the law in a number of cities, including New York, thanks to the company’s tendency to enter markets on the fly and deal with the fallout later. Yet Airbnb is also one of the first American companies to enter Cuba in a big way, thanks to deft government negotiations, and it’s become a model for others wishing to do business there.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images