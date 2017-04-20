01 What are you reading? Spain in Our Hearts: Americans in the Spanish Civil War, 1936–1939 by Adam Hochschild. 02 What are you wearing? A very dark brown corduroy Huntsman jacket, with a vintage handmade silk lining. 03 Favorite city? Los Angeles—the light over the ocean really gets to me. But I love London too. And Beijing. 04 How many days a year do you travel? At least 100. 05 Favorite airline? British Airways. They’re not the youngest people or the youngest planes, but I’m very fond of them. 06 What do you never travel without? A few things I keep in my wallet written by people who are very dear to me. 07 Your investment philosophy? Combine things that are interesting philosophically and rewarding economically. 08 Investing advice? Never invest in things that you don’t understand or in people you don’t trust. 09 Your favorite film? Erin Brockovich. Also Crash and Frida. I was going to produce a movie on Lucian Freud so I went on a run of watching artist movies. I didn’t really appreciate [Frida Kahlo’s] work before. 10 Best piece of music? Right now, “Saint Pablo” by Kanye. The lyrics give you a good indication of the era we live in. 11 Beer, wine or spirits? Beer, because I am Belgian. But I love wine. I’m also partial to martinis. 12 What’s your watch? A Rolex Daytona that became famous because Paul Newman wore it—we made a bespoke Huntsman edition. Also a Patek Philippe Ellipse that one of my sons gave me for my 40th birthday. 13 Favorite accessory? Vintage Hermès cuff links that belonged to my dad. 14 Favorite restaurant? In London, Casa Cruz in Notting Hill. It’s on a nondescript street, but it’s this beautiful, quite sophisticated setting. 15 What do you drive? A Ferrari California. Every year I take it on a road trip with one of my sons, down to the bottom of Italy or Spain. 16 Biggest challenge you’ve had to overcome? When my partners and I founded GLG, a large part of the capital fell through. We looked at each other and said, “We’re just going to have to work harder.” 17 What do you get excited about? I’m excited by creating good, creating a business, discovering better ways to do things. I’m excited about the future. And about the present, actually. 18 Best advice you’ve ever gotten? That before 30 I didn’t need to think about making money—just try many things. 19 Something you’re proud of? My three kids. They’re smart, liberal and open-minded. 20 How would you like to be remembered? Happy, I suppose. And that I made other people happy as well.