Klein Constantia | “Vin de Constance” 2013

(Constantia, South Africa) $95 (500ml)

It’s hard to express just how devastatingly good—drop dead gorgeous—this wine is. A sweeping uplift of flavor that explodes in the mind. As if every pear, apricot and orange in the world were reduced to atomic density. The key to a great sweet wine is an underlying sculpture of fresh acidity, so that the wine has energy. Unlike, say, most Sauternes, Vin de Constance is not unctuous. It’s a brilliant whirlwind that you should drink by itself some wonderful evening before dinner—which is how it has been drunk for centuries. Founded in 1685, Constantia is South Africa’s most famous winery. (13.5%)

98 points KM

Available at Cape Ardor