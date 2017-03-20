Who, What, When?

Wine labels have evolved quite a bit over time, although the basic information (who made the wine, and where and when the grapes were grown and harvested) has remained largely the same. In ancient Greece, wine was shipped in large clay vessels called amphora, the handles of which often noted where the wine was made and by whom. From the Romans on, most wine was sold in wooden casks, which were marked with identifying stencils or branding irons. By the 18th century, as fine wines began to be shipped in bottles, the glass itself was generally etched with the name of the producer and vintage. And finally, around the turn of the 19th century, as affordable, durable paper and inexpensive printing techniques became available, modern wine labels (front and back) came into use.