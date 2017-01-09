There are 51 Grand Cru vineyards in Alsace. Although the Grand Cru status is one of the most esteemed, there are some producers of great reputation who have chosen not to use the designation. Which of the following producers DOES use the Grand Cru designation?

A. Hugel

B. Zind-Humbrecht

C. Trimbach

D. Léon Beyer

Scroll down for the answer!