Why is “joe” a nickname for coffee, as in “a cup of joe”?

A. Originally South African (Johannesburg) slang for wine, the word joe was adopted by coffee importers who specialized in African Arabica beans in the 18th century.

B. Joe was the nickname given to coffee by American servicemen stationed along the Rhine in Germany (where Johannisberg riesling is made) during World War II.

C. Joe was a famous Italian barista from the Friuli region of Italy, noted for its wine and coffee bars.

D. Joe refers to a former secretary of the U.S. Navy who wanted soldiers to drink coffee instead of wine and alcohol.

