What do the following numbers have in common: 19, 29, 33, 74?

A. They were all legendary years in the 20th century when vintage Port was made

B. They were the capacities, in milliliters, of original wine bottles from the 18th century

C. They are the leading cabernet clones used in the First and Second Growth vineyards of Bordeaux

D. They are the route or highway numbers associated with some of the world’s famous wine regions

