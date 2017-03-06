It’s Come to This—Wine and the Extraterrestrial

How would aliens react to wine? Would wine play a role in the way that aliens perceive Earth? Recently, these lines came across my desk in the form of a press release. (I swear, I am not making this up). Apparently the question of what extraterrestrials might think about wine is the subject of a new writing contest launched by Winetourismspain.com, a travel portal that specializes in Spanish wine, food and travel. Contestants are asked to write a short story about the first encounter an alien might have with wine anywhere in Spain. (Earlier this year, NASA announced that it is only a matter of time until life is found on other planets, hence the timeliness of the issue. And who knows? Perhaps extraterrestrials are extraterroirial in their outlook.) There is no word on what the winner of the aliens-and-wine contest might receive.