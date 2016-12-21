Cape Cod, Mass.

A New England gem.

Another exceptional getaway is Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, located on the elbow of Cape Cod. Getting there at high season requires a Zen approach to traffic, but once you arrive, all worries recede. Many of the rooms feature dazzling bay and ocean views, fireplaces and private outdoor spaces. Service is warm and smart, and the property’s four restaurants provide excellent fare. There are gorgeous private beaches, pools, tennis and golf, but my favorite activity was a boat trip to the white sand strip of Outer Beach. You can explore this part of the Cape Cod National Seashore for an hour or all day, and getting there and back is half the fun. In season, you’ll boat through schools of seals. Their ethereal songs, a kind of high-pitched moan, are like nothing I’ve ever heard.

Rates from $425 to $1,595 a night. Valerie Haskell, director of reservations, vhaskell@wequassett.com, 508.430.6881, wequassett.com