over the course of his four-decade career as, first, a strategist—Robbins prefers that term to “motivational speaker,” explaining that motivational speakers may fire you up, but strategists give you tools—and later a life and business coach, Robbins has always aspired to help his devotees make money: His early books boasted positivity-charged titles like Awaken the Giant Within: How to Take Immediate Control of Your Mental, Emotional, Physical and Financial Destiny! And at his current events, such as “Life and Wealth Mastery” and “Date with Destiny,” Robbins is unabashed: Money alone won’t make you happy, but there’s nothing wrong with trying to make more of it.

In Money: Master the Game, Robbins lambasts wealth management industry practices that can eat away at investor returns. He writes about the differences between wealth advisors who are registered investment advisors, or fiduciaries, and those who are brokers; the true impact of the high fees of actively managed funds; and the conflicts of interest rampant in an industry where brokers are financially incentivized to push their own or other companies’ financial products and the client never knows.

The title of the book gives away Robbins’ feelings about the wealth management biz: It’s a game, with its own set of barely disclosed rules, and if you don’t know that, you are bound to lose. “I was obsessed with the idea of helping the average person but also writing something that my [high net worth] clientele would find valuable,” he says.

Based on Robbins’ interviews with 50 prominent figures in the financial world, from Jack Bogle to Warren Buffett to Carl Icahn, Money: Master the Game received some mixed reviews. “Infomercial king Tony Robbins wants to tell you what to do with your money. Be very afraid,” read a headline in The Guardian. The writer argued that, while Robbins’ critiques of the wealth management industry were spot-on, his recommendations for portfolio construction were not. Other critics pointed out that the book plugged a new wealth management firm, Stronghold Financial, which Robbins considered becoming a partner in before deciding against it. A snarky theme of some reviews: If you want to learn how to walk over hot coals, sure, listen to Tony Robbins. But take investing advice from a self-help guru? No. Leave that to the professionals.

Robbins points out that all the profits from the book go to a charity—the Anthony Robbins Foundation focuses on feeding the hungry, among other programs—and that he doesn’t claim to be a financial advisor: The book is really about conveying the wisdom of many of the most successful people in global finance. It’s hard not to wonder, though, if skeptical reviews even matter. Robbins’ fans are passionate, loyal and ubiquitous; he has almost 3 million Twitter followers, for example. And according to tonyrobbins.com, more than 4 million people have attended his live events and over 50 million people from 100 countries have been exposed to Robbins’ teachings through his “audio, video and life training programs.” These latter numbers are hard to confirm, but anecdotally they seem plausible. Robbins reaches people that elite financial commentators don’t. Just Google “Money Master the Game” and “review”—you’ll find dozens of analyses of the book on personal blogs, book club pages and DIY financial sites.

It’s impossible to quantify just how influential Money: Master the Game has proven to be, but it’s most definitely placed Robbins at the center of a growing conversation about change in the wealth management industry. He’s all over the place, on the cover of Fortune, in videos on Business Insider, speaking at financial conferences (including one sponsored by this magazine in 2015).

Robbins has become a kind of shuttle diplomat, moving from elite to popular and vice versa.

The fact that a popular figure like Robbins has joined this debate is a sign of just how much pressure wealth management is under. It’s a business in the throes of a massive evolution, buffeted by post-financial crisis skepticism, growing consumer doubt about the virtues of active management, relentless fee pressure and disruptive technology, especially from robo advisors. As reformers like Robbins speak out and entrepreneurs launch paradigm-changing financial products and firms, the wirehouses that have dominated the wealth management landscape for the better part of the last century are under siege. Generally speaking, their response has been to co-opt some criticisms—offering their own robo platforms, expanding ETF choices—while continuing to avoid transparency on fees and throwing their weight around in Washington, maneuvering to roll back the financial regulations of the Obama years. Under a Trump presidency, they appear to have the support of the White House, which wants to eliminate a new Labor Department rule mandating fiduciaries for retirement plans and emasculate the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. These moves may be merely an attempt to buy time, to fend off the long-term threat of grassroots pressure and technological change. But because most Americans don’t know a lot about investing, and because much of this debate happens in rooms to which the public doesn’t have access, it’s effective.

That is where Robbins comes in. He has the perspective of someone who has billionaires for clients—he charges them $1 million a year for coaching—but speaks to millions of middle-class Americans. There may be no one who straddles those two worlds the way Robbins does, and he has become, in essence, a kind of shuttle diplomat, moving from elite to popular and vice versa, able to represent each while retaining the confidence of both. “I’m trying to be one of the people who’s looking out for the average investor,” Robbins says. “I think I’m an advocate for the little guy. And yet, my clients are big guys too. So I see through both eyes.”

The result is a force for change that empowers individual investors but doesn’t demonize individual wealth managers—Robbins is careful to point out that there are lots of smart, conscientious people in the industry. “Is Tony driving change?” asks Peter Mallouk, the owner of Leawood, Kan.–based firm Creative Planning and the co-author of Unshakeable. “There’s no question. He can’t do it all himself. But he’s going to do more, probably, than anybody else.”