Levi takes pride in Iwan Ries’ pipe collection, which his grandfather, Stanley Levi, started expanding in the 1970s. The collection makes up half of the store’s inventory.

“During the cigar boom of the early ‘90s, many stores abandoned the pipe market to make room for cigars,” Kevin Levi explains. “We’ve always maintained that half of our shop is for pipe smokers, and half of our shop is for cigar smokers. Between our shop and our stockroom, we probably have in the neighborhood of 8,000 to 10,000 pipes.”