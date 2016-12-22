OK. But in terms of a post-Game of Thrones world…

We have this embarrassment of riches, which is that so many extraordinary artists want to hang their work in our gallery. We're always nurturing the next great voices. Now you see Westworld and Divorce and Insecure with Issa Rae—truly an original voice—John Oliver getting the full embrace that he deserves, winning the Emmy this year and breaking the 22-year streak of Comedy Central. The range of talent coming into the house for the next pilot season, where we're going to be shooting three or four new pilots, we're very excited about that.









How do you continue to guarantee this “embarrassment of riches”?

People have come to understand that being inside HBO, you are taken care of as talent. You are nurtured and embraced. A great producer said to me recently, “Having a show on HBO is like having a sneaker at Nike.” I thought that put it pretty well.

So HBO’s advantage is that it’s the first port of call for the best talent?

I think that gets socialized over and over again in the creative world. Talent talks to talent. Directors talk to directors. Producers talk to producers. Actors talk to actors. They say, “I had a great experience here.” The HBO experience is a special one, a unique one, and we think it’s very much part of our DNA.

And how do you sell that to consumers?

While you may not love this show, we’re betting you’re going to love that show or this show. We’re selling a brand, not CPMs [cost per impressions], which means that our definition of success is quality and differentiation across a lot of different categories.

would that definition change if the merger with at&t goes through?

I honestly don’t think so. [AT&T CEO] Randall [Stephenson] was gracious enough to come in and spend some time with me. The message he delivered—and I believe him sincerely—is, “We bought Time Warner because of the jewels inside of it, HBO being one of those, and the last thing we have any intention of doing is messing around with something that is such an extraordinary part of the culture.” What they want to do is help us grow it.