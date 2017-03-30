The lounge concept proved popular with customers, so in 2012 Levi expanded it to include a second room: the Landmark Lounge. The added space means that Levi can rent out both lounges for private events, everything from bachelor parties to networking events to political fundraisers. Illinois governor Bruce Rauner is among Iwan Ries’ high-profile fans—he’s held fundraisers there in the past.
-
Destination 2016: San DiegoJun 21, 2016
-
Destination 2016: PittsburghJun 20, 2016
-
10 Top Executive Wellness ProgramsOct 7, 2014