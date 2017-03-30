In 2008, Illinois passed a law banning smoking in public spaces, including bars and restaurants. One of the few businesses exempt from that law were cigar shops—provided that 80 percent of their revenue came from tobacco sales and that they’d been open for three years before the law’s passage. In response, Levi decided to build customers a smoking lounge, where they can pay $15 a visit or purchase an annual membership $750 per year. Because of Illinois alcohol regulations, it’s BYOB, but Levi provides glassware and ice at no cost. For another $350 annually, members can rent humidified lockers where they can store cigars and liquor. Levi says the lounge has around 110 members.