Jamie Leilani Pelayo defines luxury differently than most. After leaving an illustrious career in high-end fashion, beauty and lifestyle, she founded Stories + Objects, an immersive storytelling platform that showcases the mastery of creators and cultivators around the world through a series of short films.

For Pelayo, the essence of luxury is captured in the narratives of artisans like Basque craftsman Jean-Jacques Houyou, Cuban tobacco farmer Hirochi Robaina, salt worker Brice Collonier from the French island of Île de Ré and Mathieu Brees, a chocolatero living on the Peninsula de Yucatán in Mexico.

Learn about the stories of these artisans and the exquisite objects they create below and at storiesandobjects.com.