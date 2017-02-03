Worth & Stories + ObjectS
Jamie Leilani Pelayo defines luxury differently than most. After leaving an illustrious career in high-end fashion, beauty and lifestyle, she founded Stories + Objects, an immersive storytelling platform that showcases the mastery of creators and cultivators around the world through a series of short films.
For Pelayo, the essence of luxury is captured in the narratives of artisans like Basque craftsman Jean-Jacques Houyou, Cuban tobacco farmer Hirochi Robaina, salt worker Brice Collonier from the French island of Île de Ré and Mathieu Brees, a chocolatero living on the Peninsula de Yucatán in Mexico.
The Stories
A TURKISH ROSE
Isparta, Turkey
Esengül Artisoy is a rose harvester living in the village of Senir, near Isparta, Turkey. The rose harvest, starting in May, is her favorite time of the year. The blooms are plucked before the sun dries the precious oil contained within the Rosa x damascena—one of the two types of roses that produce the oil. Turkish farmers are responsible for some 60 percent of the world’s annual rose harvest. (4:51)
THE NOBLE CACAO
Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico
Mathieu Brees is a chocolate maker, living on the Peninsula de Yucatán, Mexico. Originally from Belgium, Brees fell in love with chocolate at an early age and wanted to explore the Central American, Mayan roots of the beloved confection. (4:46)
AN ANCIENT TANNERY
Fès, Morocco
Mohammed Abdullatif is a master tanner from the venerable city of Fès, Morocco. The traditional techniques employed by the craftsmen are a testament to the artisans’ skills and passions, passed down from their forebears. (5:53)
A BASQUE ATELIER
Euskal Herria
Jean-Jacques Houyou is an artisan fabricant, or craftsman, making espadrilles in the French Basque Country. Called espartinak in Basque, the shoes are a style of footwear closely linked to his Basque ancestry and are fashioned from natural cotton, jute and rubber. (7:10)
THE LEGACY OF TOBACCO
Pinar del Rio, Cuba
Hirochi Robaina is a fifth-generation tobacco farmer in Vuelta Abajo, Cuba’s illustrious, tobacco-growing region, situated in San Luis, Pinar del Río. Following the traditions of his ancestors, and most notably of his grandfather Don Alejandro Robaina, Hirochi is at the helm of La Finca El Pinar Robaina, perhaps the most famous tobacco farm in the region, if not the world. (6:02)
THE ART OF SALT
Île De Ré, France
Brice Collonier is a salt worker, or saunier, who collects salt on the French island of Île de Ré in a tradition that dates back to the 12th century when it was introduced by Cistercian monks. (7:15)
THE OBJECTS
The Objects are a collection of exclusive collaborations made by the creators and cultivators featured on Stories+Objects. Each item has been handmade, handcrafted or hand-harvested to the highest standards in each destination and offered by S+O as a souvenir to complement the storytelling experience.
TURKISH ROSE OIL
An exclusively formulated Turkish rose oil is made from organically harvested Rosa x damascene (the hybrid Damask rose, known for its fine fragrance) in the Isparta Province. Too potent on its own, the precious rose oil has been expertly blended with other highly beneficial oils of macadamia, apricot kernel, sweet almond and avocado.
