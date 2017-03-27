Steven M. Gronceski

Strategic Financial Group, LLC (SFG) is an integrated and comprehensive wealth management firm that has been helping a select group of families, businesses, individuals and institutions achieve their financial planning and wealth management goals since 1996. With a business practice modeled after family offices, SFG takes a holistic approach to financial planning for its clients. Each SFG client has a tailored team of highly skilled professionals suited to solving the issues and financial concerns unique to that client’s financial situation. Client success rests on the firm’s ability to integrate well constructed and dynamic plans that are reviewed and amended over time. These plans integrate tax, estate, risk management, legal, succession and inheritance issues, to name a few. SFG prides itself on nurturing client relationships that are not “one and done,” but are structured to last a lifetime and beyond.

Steven M. Gronceski
CFP®, AIF®, Vice President, Wealth Management 
Strategic Financial Group, LLC

30 South Wacker Driver, Suite 2200
Chicago, IL 60606 

smgronceski@sfgweb.com
sfgweb.com
888.363.7147

Assets Under Management: Available upon request

Financial Services Experience: 22 years

Compensation Method: Asset-based and fixed fees

Professional Services Provided: Planning, money management and investment advisory services, investment products

Minimum Asset Requirement: $500,000 (investment services)

Largest Client Net Worth: Confidential 

Primary Custodians for Investor Assets: TD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab, Fidelity

