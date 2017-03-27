Steven M. Gronceski

Strategic Financial Group, LLC (SFG) is an integrated and comprehensive wealth management firm that has been helping a select group of families, businesses, individuals and institutions achieve their financial planning and wealth management goals since 1996. With a business practice modeled after family offices, SFG takes a holistic approach to financial planning for its clients. Each SFG client has a tailored team of highly skilled professionals suited to solving the issues and financial concerns unique to that client’s financial situation. Client success rests on the firm’s ability to integrate well constructed and dynamic plans that are reviewed and amended over time. These plans integrate tax, estate, risk management, legal, succession and inheritance issues, to name a few. SFG prides itself on nurturing client relationships that are not “one and done,” but are structured to last a lifetime and beyond.

