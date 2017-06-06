There’s so much about baseball and life that has nothing to do with your hard work or your ability. My interest in that picture stems from the idea that these people’s careers hang on the thread of perpetual self-perfection. The tiniest bit of increase in skill can make all the difference in their careers. The difference between someone who becomes a star and someone who never makes it to the big leagues—it’s an injury, it’s mechanics, it’s being hit in the head by a ball, your hand being reset improperly by the athletic trainer who didn’t know what he was doing.

And then, he’s in the batting cage…. How many times has he swung a bat since he was five years old? But every day, he’s doing it over and over and over again.