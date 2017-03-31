AUTHOR, THE FOUR STEPS TO THE EPIPHANY

» BIO: Serial entrepreneur Blank took four companies public, has a net worth estimated at around $2.5 billion and is considered the dean of Silicon Valley. Born in New York in 1953, he retired from a 21-year career in tech in 1999. Since then, he has made a business out of observing and processing developments in Silicon Valley and packaging those thoughts for eager would-be entrepreneurs to consume.

» TAKEAWAY: If you’re an expert, teach. In a 2013 essay in the Harvard Business Review, Blank described the “lean startup,” an agile firm that “favors experimentation over elaborate planning, customer feedback over intuition and iterative design over traditional ‘big design up front’ development.” In the article, which was widely shared in Silicon Valley and New York, Blank argues that this method of operating is not just ideal for small, young companies, but could also benefit large corporations. Blank also created the Lean LaunchPad methodology, used at top universities such as Stanford and Columbia to teach students how to build a startup that nimbly responds to feedback.

Photo by Eric Millette