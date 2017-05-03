After a long winter, it’s time for a weekend getaway—and a change of clothes. This spring, sorbet tones add fresh appeal to pastels for women, while textures and sheer details refine florals by combining sophistication with whimsy. Menswear takes a step toward minimalism and embraces military details such as olive green tones and bomber jackets. Buckle up!
On him: Wool-and-silk suit and sartorial check cotton dress shirt, Brioni (prices upon request), brioni.com; silk tie, Kiton ($300), 212.486.5250, kiton.it; suede dress shoe, Ralph Lauren ($1,500), ralphlauren.com; Carrera 41mm automatic watch with a blue dial in a stainless steel case, TAG Heuer ($2,600), tagheuer.com
On her: Nutmeg floral jacquard princess coat with sequined embroidery, Michael Kors Collection ($12,500), michaelkors.com; Mae white lace sunglasses, Morgenthal Frederics ($465), 212.744.9444, morgenthalfrederics.com; Continuance large drop earrings in 18-karat rose gold, David Yurman ($1,900), 212.752.4255, davidyurman.com; Nudo ring in rose and white gold with amethyst, Pomellato ($3,200), 212.879.2118, pomellato.com; hatbox with Goyardine canvas and leather detail, Goyard ($11,425), 212.813.0005, goyard.com; Trompette sandal mule T.85, Roger Vivier ($775), 212.861.5371, rogervivier.com
Calfskin jacket ($5,500), wool knit pullover ($990) and wool trousers, ($1,100), Ermenegildo Zegna Couture, zegna.us; suede dress shoe, Ralph Lauren ($1,500), ralphlauren.com; aviator sunglasses, Gucci ($400), gucci.com; calfskin briefcase, Kiton ($6,395) 212.486.5250, kiton.it
On him: Jacket ($2,190) and trousers ($690), Salvatore Ferragamo, ferragamo.com; cotton cardigan, Brioni ($595), brioni.com; classic cotton shirt, Kiton (price upon request), 212.486.5250, kiton.it; black leather bag, Hermès ($10,400), hermes.com; sunglasses, Gucci ($400), gucci.com
On her: Silk sleeveless bow blouse ($1,250), cashmere double-breasted check blazer ($4,600), and silk-and-linen wide-leg trouser ($2,100), Kiton, 212.486.5250, kiton.it; sheepskin leather bag SS17, Chanel ($5,500), chanel.com; Lunaria hand-engraved earrings in 18-karat yellow gold, Marco Bicego ($975), marcobicego.com; Flamenco ring in 18-karat gold featuring a London blue topaz, Konstantino ($7,160), konstantino.com
On her: Tropical botanic embroidered lace dress, Yigal Azrouël ($2,190), 212.929.7525, yigal-azrouel.com; Musa lariat-style necklace in 18-karat pink gold with rubellite, amethyst, chalcedony and diamonds ($23,100) and ring in 18-karat pink gold with amethyst and diamonds ($5,750), Bulgari, bulgari.com; Hadley small flap handbag in black pebble grain, Mark Cross ($2,195), 212.288.1180, markcross.com; Lolita heel in Canyon Mix, Jimmy Choo ($1,350), jimmychoo.com
On him: Burgundy wool one-button suit with shawl lapel ($2,395) and burgundy cotton button-down dress shirt with bee motif ($695), Dolce & Gabbana, dolcegabbana.com; Penn dress shoe in lacquered suede degradé ebony, Jimmy Choo ($775), jimmychoo.com; GraffStar Grand Date 45mm watch in 18-karat rose gold, Graff (price upon request), 212.355.9292, graffdiamonds.com
Hermosa T-shirt ($250) and skirt ($350), Tory Burch, toryburch.com; Serpenti Serpentissima limited-edition bag in black-and-white python with light-gold-plated brass chain, Bulgari ($5,500), bulgari.com; oval earrings in 18-karat yellow gold, Roberto Coin ($2,000), 212.486.4545, robertocoin.com; Starburst Ring with diamonds in 18-karat yellow gold, David Yurman ($7,800), 212.752.4255, davidyurman.com
On her: Black silk ice cream dress, Dolce & Gabbana ($5,395), dolcegabbana.com; salmon-pink satin clutch with embellished buckle, Roger Vivier ($1,675), 212.861.5371, rogervivier.com; diamond chandelier earrings totaling 35.71 carats and diamond bracelet totaling 52.89 carats, Graff (prices upon request), 212.355.9292, graffdiamonds.com
On him: Dark gray twill double-breasted two-piece suit ($5,995) and narrow tie ($185), Ralph Lauren, ralphlauren.com; shirt, Brioni (price upon request), brioni.com; Navitimer 01 46mm watch with a black dial in a stainless steel case with black leather strap, Breitling ($8,125), breitling.com
On her: Cashmere double light coat, Agnona ($5,990), 212.246.2244, agnona.com; gloss jersey bodysuit ($595) and high-waisted double charmeuse silk pants ($995), Cushnie et Ochs, 844.564.7839, cushnieetochs.com; sunglasses, Saint Laurent ($420), ysl.com; Divas’ Dream earrings in 18-karat pink gold with diamonds ($15,800), Serpenti necklace ($76,000) and bracelet ($68,000) in 18-karat pink gold with diamonds and mother of pearl, Bulgari, bulgari.com; grained calfskin SS17 handbag, Chanel ($3,700), chanel.com; Partisan satin shoe in adobe, Stuart Weitzman ($455), stuartweitzman.com
On him: Tank top in white crepe cotton ($770), cashmere and cotton cardigan in baobab ($1,875), straight and narrow trouser in white cotton covert ($780) and white leather sneakers ($640), Hermès, hermes.com
CREDITS:
Photographer: Rony Shram
Fashion Editor: Laurie Brookins
Models: Lydia Carron/Muse and Stefano Materna/Next
Hair/makeup: Robert Huitron for Mark Edward Inc. using Chanel
Styling assistant : Ali Claire Marino
Shot on location at Jet Aviation in Teterboro Airport, Teterboro, N.J., 201.462.4000, jetaviation.com
Global 5000 aircraft provided by VistaJet, 44.0.207.060.5700, vistajet.com