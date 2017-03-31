FOUNDER, ROC-A-FELLA RECORDS

» BIO: Carter, now known as Jay Z, was born in 1969 and grew up in Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects during some of New York’s roughest years. He didn’t release an album until age 26—relatively late for an aspiring rapper. To get his music to an audience, he founded his own label, Roc-A-Fella, and bought streaming music service Tidal for $56 million; in January 2017 Carter sold 33 percent of Tidal to Sprint for $200 million.

» TAKEAWAY: You are your own most valuable asset. With music as his base, Carter has expanded into all realms of entertainment. His talent management and marketing firm, Roc Nation, reps the likes of Rihanna and DJ Khaled and athletes including CC Sabathia and Kevin Durant. Ultimately, though, Jay Z is influential because of the example he sets for how to become a personal brand. As he boasts in “Empire State of Mind,” he made “the Yankees hat more famous than a Yankee can.”

Photo by Larry Busacca/PW