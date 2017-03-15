Sandy J. Alarco 

Sandy Alarco is a private client account manager at Cook Maran & Associates in Melville, NY. Sandy, who has over 10 years of insurance experience, specializes in managing the needs of a high net worth clientele. Her strong advocacy and consistent diligent effort have earned the trust of her clients and their advisors. Sandy holds a Bachelor of Science degree from St. John’s University in Queens, New York, and is currently completing a professional designation for Charted Private Risk and Insurance Advisor. She continues to live on Long Island with her husband and their three sons.