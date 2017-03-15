Sandy J. Alarco

Sandy Alarco is a private client account manager at Cook Maran & Associates in Melville, NY. Sandy, who has over 10 years of insurance experience, specializes in managing the needs of a high net worth clientele. Her strong advocacy and consistent diligent effort have earned the trust of her clients and their advisors. Sandy holds a Bachelor of Science degree from St. John’s University in Queens, New York, and is currently completing a professional designation for Charted Private Risk and Insurance Advisor. She continues to live on Long Island with her husband and their three sons.

  What protection do I need for becoming a guarantor of payment?

What protection do I need for becoming a guarantor of payment?

Sandy J. Alarco 
Private Client Account Manager 
Cook Maran & Associates

40 Marcus Drive 
Melville, NY 119747

salarco@cookmaran.com
cookmaran.com
631.390.9815

At-a-Glance

Education: BS, marketing, st. john's University

Insurance Services Provided: Personal, private client services, commercial, surety and employee benefits 

Active Insurance Licenses: Property & Casualty

