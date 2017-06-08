“As a society, we so often want to see the arenas and fields solely as a place for play. But what many people miss is the transcendent power of sport. Athletics has always been part of our political context and has played an important role in shaping the culture we are a part of. And that’s not just the case here in America; it’s been true around the globe…. Sports can create hope where once there was only despair. And, in some cases, athletics can be more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers.”

Okung’s essay concluded by introducing his recently founded nonprofit, the Greater Foundation. Now two years old, Greater marries Okung’s twin passions of sports and technology by bringing underprivileged high school kids to the campuses of Seattle’s major tech companies for daylong hack-a-thons. The foundation’s March event, cosponsored by Amazon’s Black Employee Network, took place at Amazon’s trendy “Arizona” building. Around 60 high school students, predominantly African American, Latino and Pacific Islander, participated.

The kids split into teams, and each team was assigned a mentor, a black engineer from Amazon. For many of these students, this was not only their first time on a corporate campus but also their first time meeting minority engineers. “There are so many things happening in the technology sector, but traditionally, minorities haven’t been included in that,” says Andrew McGee, Okung’s old OSU teammate, who left a job coaching football at the West Virginia University to run Greater. “We think it’s an injustice if there’s no access or opportunities for everyone in this field.”

At the Amazon event, the kids worked with engineers to come up with ideas for apps to run on the company’s Alexa system and then devise business plans for those apps. Finally they presented their concept to a panel of judges, including Okung and hip-hop emcee Sway Calloway, in a Shark Tank–style setting. One team proposed an app that would help kids deal with emotional issues related to absent fathers. “What are the common factors that tie those kids together? Fatherlessness and low income,” Okung says.

For the teenagers, the experience shows them possibility. “It gets you out of your comfort zone, to communicate a business pitch,” 18-year-old Brando Sio tells me. “It’s good to know that if you have mentors like that, they’ll help you.” Another student, Alissa Hill-Gegrate, 16, says Okung “is like an older brother to everyone here.” A third student, James Lawrence, 15, calls the event “wonderful” because it gave him a chance to have “his voice heard” and to work with engineers at Amazon “and be in their shoes for a day.”

And it doesn’t stop with the hack-a-thons. Greater is negotiating with code schools in Seattle to offer scholarships and subsidized tuition for kids who have gone through their program, to ensure that what starts as an introduction to entrepreneurship at a hack-a-thon can actually be a career option.

Many of the participants in Greater’s programs attend the Seattle Urban Academy, a religious alternative high school that works with students who have dropped out of the regular school system and may be facing abuse at home, crime and homelessness.

“I feel like sports outpaces our society and our culture.”

“When I first came to SUA, all of them wanted to do the exact same thing I was doing,” Okung says. “What they see is a way to provide for their family. They know that the field and the court can bring meaningful change to their community and neighborhood and their family. And it’s hard to make that assessment about something else if you’ve never experienced it.”

He particularly tries to reach students on the high school football team—he and McGee attend their games regularly. At one away game at a rural school, racist taunts led to the eruption of a fight among the players. Okung wasn’t there that day, but back in Seattle, he gathered the team to talk about what happened. The kids, who were still reeling from the experience, were glad to have someone they trusted to share their feelings with. “Andrew’s from Mississippi, and I’m from Texas, and we have both in some ways been victims of prejudice and that system of oppression,” Okung says. “Our response isn’t to lash out or to give authenticity to what they do. When they go low, we go high.”

So far, Okung has invested around $750,000 in the Greater Foundation, and he’s constantly looking for ways to use his celebrity and connections in the tech world to improve lives in his community. “I feel like sports outpaces our society and our culture,” Okung says. “I’ve grown up with people from all socioeconomic backgrounds. In those instances, race doesn’t matter. If you look at history—whether you’re talking Jackie Robinson or some of the other great African American athletes—that’s why schools were integrated. You see these figures standing in the gap still.”

It’s a fundamentally political statement. When asked what he wanted to be as a child, Okung doesn’t say football player or even businessman. “I wanted to be president,” he says. Now, when asked if he would ever get into politics, at first he says he doesn’t know. Then, he shifts: “I’d consider it…Everyone on my team thinks I’m meant to be a politician.”

For more information, contact: Andrew McGee,andrew@begreater.org, begreater.org.