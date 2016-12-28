Shortly afterward, the Ivy Hotel opened its doors. In the year since, this unique hotel already has become a key part not only of Baltimore’s recovery, but also of its charm offensive. The 18-room hotel in the Mt. Vernon neighborhood was originally constructed as a private mansion in 1889. The hotel maintains a warm home-like feel for guests with special spaces you wouldn’t find in a purpose-built hotel, such as a library well-stocked with handcrafted puzzles, and thoughtful touches, including a champagne welcome on arrival and complimentary luxury cars to shuttle you around the city during your stay.

As one would expect from a Relais & Châteaux property, Magdalena, the hotel’s restaurant, serves an adventurous, sophisticated menu to locals and guests, and it is particularly well-known for its cocktails. The Ivy may be the only hotel offering this high level of service in the historic part of the city, but its aim is to be more than a place to stay when visiting Baltimore—it wants to be the reason you plan a trip to a city that’s not known as a luxury destination.

Starting rate: $525 per night

Contact: Karen Jaswal, reservations manager, 410.514.6500, kzhao@theivybaltimore.com, theivybaltimore.com