I think that’s my favorite picture in the book, honestly. I love the different colors of light—I got very lucky. The aperture obviously needed to be very wide open, so the chances of getting something in focus were very slim. That little boy wasn’t going to be running through the outdoor showers forever.

I felt like it was a religious ecstasy painting from the Medici era, all the different saturated colors, with people standing around watching this young boy—that’s where it all starts, that’s where the dream begins. For him to put his arms up, I just couldn’t believe my luck.

That I got this picture, standing outside the stadium, comes from me not being completely involved in the game, from me having something bigger in mind than just the game. Sports is part of the fabric of our society, whether you’re a fan or not, and what the games say about America is a lot more important than the games themselves. These pictures are about baseball, but they’re also about people pushing themselves and striving for greatness in a way that is uniquely American. And that is why people are so interested in sports. We’re all compelled to push, push, push, and try to make things happen. It may not work out. But other cultures don’t always even try. We all trip; we all fall; we all strike out. We’re just trying to stay afloat.