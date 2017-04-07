Q: As an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, you saw futurist Arthur C. Clarke speak about satellites and decided to pursue a career in the cable industry. Why?

A: I’m very comfortable on the edge of the known. I like the unknown. I like to forge the path. I love working with people. I love inspiring them to deliver inside a company, and I think there are lots of things you can do there.

When did you have a sense of how profoundly the media landscape was about to change?

In the early ’90s we all knew that digital was coming, but we really didn’t know very much about how it was going to affect us. We knew it was ones and zeros. That was the most sophisticated a lot of people in the media business were at the time.

But you had a hunch?

One of the reasons we launched Sci-Fi in 1992 was because I believe science fiction is a window to the future. A lot of what is written in the storytelling of science fiction really does come true. It’s a matter of when. We used to talk into our wrists when we were kids. Today, people talk into their wrists. It’s a simple example.

What I knew clearly was that when digitalization came into force, it would have a profound speeding-up effect on the changes that we were seeing. How that would happen, I didn’t know.

One of Sci-Fi’s early marketing campaigns was “Imagine More.” What were you imagining?

We were really into the idea that what you imagined, you could create. Internet 1.0, which is at the end of the last century and beginning in 2000 and 2001, came onto the scene with a huge push. Yet it still wasn’t evenly distributed. It wasn’t technologically deep, but we could start seeing the impact. You had companies like Google coming, but nobody knew what search of the entire world was going to mean. This was when corporations were leading the charge on the digital front, and consumers got their education about digital from where they worked.

Today it’s completely the opposite. In the last 10 years we had digitalization all the way through society and the disaggregation of the center of all of the communications processes. Now consumers are smarter sometimes than the corporations they work for.

Where do startups fit into that equation?

Back in 2000 there were a lot of corporate venture capital operations. A lot of them got washed out when internet 1.0 didn’t mature fast enough, and the investments they made during that period after 1990 matured at the peak of ’98, ’99, 2000. Then 2000 was the collapse of the technology market, and that drove down the valuations of those investments. Corporations thought, This is really not our core business.