Environmental, social and governance issues will be as ubiquitous as P/E ratios.



» Impact investing has taken many forms and names over the years, but the knock has always been the same: Limit your universe to do-gooder companies, and you’ll limit your returns. That may have been true of the relatively simplistic screens of yore, but times have changed, and not just because more investors, from millennials to the largest pension plans, are focusing on how companies treat their employees and impact the world around them.



ESG investing, as it is increasingly known, does more than screen out so-called sin stocks. It encompasses a wide range of environmental, social and governance factors, characteristics that, according to research from MSCI, influence long-term performance. In a sign of the times, Morningstar recently partnered with research firm Sustainalytics to give mutual funds sustainability scores based on their portfolio holdings. The funds with some of the highest scores don’t purport to be “sustainable,” but their managers are, nevertheless, in tune with this third dimension of investing. In other words, ESG is a sign that a company has forward-thinking, astute leadership—not a sign that you should invest because it makes you feel good.



“ESG is a marker for a well-run company,” says Ed Kerschner, chief portfolio strategist at asset manager Columbia Threadneedle and an adjunct professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business. “We think that a well-run company is more likely to have sustainable growth.”