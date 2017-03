These design-driven portfolios are a far cry from the old pie chart, and they’re the way of the future. Investors are increasingly resistant to big fees (just ask most hedge funders), and the coming years will likely see more pressure to reveal and reduce the hidden charges in most investments (see The Unstoppable Tony Robbins ). Get ahead of the game by using advisors who are adapting to this new investment landscape.

If your financial advisor is still talking mainly about finding the right balance of stocks and bonds for your risk tolerance and target return, you may want to rethink that relationship. Increasingly, wealth management will be less number crunching and more soul searching. Technology is making it possible to automate asset allocation, and you don’t need an advisor to pick an ETF. But you should look to your advisor for the bigger picture. Take a holistic view of your wealth, what it makes possible and what you’d like it to do for you and your family throughout your life and beyond. “It’s about how to manage your wealth so you can have a positive impact,” says Dan Rauchle, chief investment officer of Ascent Private Capital Management, a division of U.S. Bank that works with ultra high net worth clients.His team, which includes PhDs in psychology, starts the planning process by helping families craft a shared vision. From there, they design purpose-driven portfolios that generally fall into four categories: one for security, one to sustain lifestyle, one for long-term growth and one for impact. This last bracket, he says, is designed to engage and empower younger family members so they can experience investment successes and failures. “For this, we set up a family investment advisory committee,” he says.