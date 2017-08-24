Paul Blanchard is an award-winning PR consigliere and the founder of Right Angles, a consultancy based in London. Drawing on nearly 15 years’ experience working in PR and politics, he provides a specialist service and works with global leaders to build and manage their reputation. His current clients include senior politicians, CEOs and several global charities in addition to a number of highly successful entrepreneurs. Blanchard also presents the popular Media Masters podcast, which grants listeners a behind-the-scenes look at goings-on in the media. Paul is active on Twitter and LinkedIn, and writes a light-hearted ‘PR jargon buster’. In 2017 he published Fast PR: Give Yourself a Huge Media Boost, which lifts the lid on all things PR.

