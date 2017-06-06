There’s a certain number of images that I’ve made for this book that really happened just because I was willing to stick around. So, of course, tons of cameras are out during the fireworks, but very few are out after the fireworks are over. What was left of the fireworks in the sky was more interesting to me than the fireworks themselves. For me, it was a metaphor for these players trying to figure out what they’re going to do after they’ve had their heart broken by baseball.