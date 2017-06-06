I hit it off with Nick [Swisher] almost immediately—most people do—so I’d been taking his picture for ages. This was the last picture I shot in the project, and Joanna Garcia Swisher, his wife, really balanced him out. She’s got her own life; she’s got a career as an actress. There was a tenderness that she brings into his life that was a very good thing. I knew his career was waning at this point and his knees were giving way, and I didn’t feel like I needed another home run shot. I had plenty of pictures of Nick Swisher being the hero or doing something funny or him as the media darling that is Nick Swisher. I was just always trying to get the players to do something that they’re not used to doing, and not smiling is very hard for Nick Swisher.