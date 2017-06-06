At the risk of being pretentious, I think of that as a picture of the Last Supper. The fence is the table. I don’t have the right number of people, but I spent a lot of time getting that picture perfectly correct. Nobody had ever really tried to take their picture before because they’re such a small team, and they all thought I was kind of crazy. All the guys thought I was strange because I didn’t really like baseball, and I wasn’t selling these pictures. They didn’t understand the art world museum audience that I had in mind. But I took so long to set up that eventually they just forgot I was there.