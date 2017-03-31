FOUNDER, BLOOMBERG LP

» BIO: Born in 1942 in Boston, Bloomberg attended Johns Hopkins and earned a Harvard MBA in 1966. He moved to New York and joined Salomon Brothers, becoming a partner in 1972. Then, in 1981, he started Bloomberg LP, the company behind the eponymous Bloomberg Terminals, which revolutionized Wall Street by putting detailed financial information at traders’ fingertips. He left in 2002 to pursue a career in politics, serving three terms as mayor of New York before rejoining the company in 2014.

» TAKEAWAY: Cultivate information; facts are valuable. One former Bloomberg executive, in an interview with Politico, described a “schizoid” boss who loved data and the purity it could impose upon the world but also loved influence, in all its messiness. The company mirrors this disposition: It is a well-oiled machine but is not content to serve only financial companies. The company has a vast news-gathering organization that grows and shrinks in size and shifts its priorities as market behavior changes. Wherever there’s a demand for information, Bloomberg is sure to be close by.

Photo by Andrew Toth