PRODUCER, SURVIVOR, THE APPRENTICE, THE VOICE, SHARK TANK

» BIO: As creator of programs including Survivor, The Voice, Sarah Palin’s Alaska, Shark Tank and The Apprentice, Burnett has shaped pop culture through reality TV. After years as a British paratrooper, the London-born Burnett moved to California in 1982 and sold T-shirts on Venice Beach. His TV career took off with the premiere of Survivor in 2000. In 2015, he became the president of MGM Television.

» TAKEAWAY: Reality can be what you make it. Burnett was either tremendously lucky or exceptionally prescient with Survivor, which turned reality TV into the perfect formula for the age of social media and oversharing. The ability of reality TV to make anybody a celebrity using merely their own ego and antics was arguably responsible for the surprise election of Donald Trump, the original star of The Apprentice, as U.S. president in 2016.

Phot by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin