CO-FOUNDER, NETSCAPE, ANDREESSEN HOROWITZ

» BIO: Andreessen, born in 1971, studied computer science at the University of Illinois. Intrigued by the internet—a new phenomenon in the early ’90s—he founded one of the first internet browsers, Mosaic, and went on to cofound Netscape, which was purchased by AOL for $4.2 billion in 1999. In 2009 he would launch venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, with a former Netscape employee, Ben Horowitz.

» TAKEAWAY: Know your industry. Andreessen has become one of the most important investors in Silicon Valley. His VC firm has made smart bets on Skype, Facebook and Twitter, to name a few. Moreover, Andreessen uses his blog and Twitter as a pulpit to encourage good behavior on the parts of entrepreneurs and VCs. And when Andreessen has something to say, the industry listens.

Photo by Elisabeth Fall