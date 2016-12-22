The ultimate way to enjoy a special drink.

Louis XIII is hardly new: A blend of 1,200 eaux de vie between 40 and 100 years old, each decanter of the cognac takes four generations of cellar masters more than a century to craft. But a new promotion from Four Seasons Hotel New York presents the drink in a novel light. On the 13th of each month, guests who reserve the hotel’s Royal Suite or Ty Warner Penthouse get a curated four-course dinner from chef John Johnson paired with Louis XIII included in the rate. I visited the penthouse for a similar meal in November, when the promotion began, and it was an extraordinary experience. The space, high above the clamor of 57th Street, is hushed, focusing your mind on the panoramic views and evocative tastes. The food—that evening including caviar, black truffle croustillante and lime kaffir granite—riffs on Louis XIII’s flavors. And then there’s the amazing cognac: smooth with hints of plum, honey and wood, and a moving sense of history.

Royal Suite: $13,500 to $17,000 a night, Ty Warner Penthouse: $50,000 a night, 212.758.5700, fourseasons.com/newyork; louisxiii-cognac.com