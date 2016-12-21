St. Kitts

Redefining Caribbean luxury.

Created with an eye toward sustainability and a commitment to employing and training Kittitians, developer Val Kempadoo’s new resort immerses visitors in island culture. It isn’t for everyone. Located on the slopes of Mt. Liamuiga, Kittitian Hill doesn’t have a beach on property (though it has a beach club and restaurant on a lovely beach 10 minutes away). To connect you to the environment, the villas and guesthouses have outdoor bathrooms (don’t be surprised if a monkey visits while you take a shower). And because the resort sits within a rain forest, the weather can shift dramatically and quickly (there’s nothing like a brief, intense rainstorm in the middle of the night).

But if you’re looking for extraordinary peace, finely tuned customer service and a chance to learn about native food, history and culture, Kittitian Hill is a great choice. Most villas and guesthouses have their own infinity pools and unique views of the sea, the farm-to-table dining is at the highest levels and activities—from an “edible” golf course where you can pick fruit throughout, to custom body scrubs and massages, to meetings with noted Caribbean authors and artists—are meaningful and memorable. It’s a magical place.

Rates from $450 to $3,000 a night, reservations@kittitianhill.com, 855.846.3951, bellemontfarm.com