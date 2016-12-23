Big Table Farm | “Elusive Queen” Chardonnay 2014

(Willamette Valley, Oregon) $85 (750ml)

Big Table Farm’s Chardonnay is my pick for Wine of the Year—not only because it is an amazing wine (which it is). But also because, in a sea of utterly ordinary chardonnay, it reminds us just how inspiring artisanal chardonnay can be. Here’s my review from a previous edition.

To say that this chardonnay is closer to great white Burgundy that any other American wine I have ever tasted is true; but it may not give the wine enough credit, for Elusive Queen is an otherworldly ascent into complexity and hedonism. The wine, rich and languorous, seems held together by shimmers of energy. The golden flavors, laced with minerals, are impeccable and intriguing. This is not a typical chardonnay; this is exquisite and daring music.

98 points KM

Available at Big Table Farm