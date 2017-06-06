I didn’t know that much about baseball starting out, so approaching this project, it behooved me to feel like an anthropologist. The positions that the players’ bodies get in over and over were really compelling to me, because they were just bizarre. They all had a different weird position, and my idea was to freeze it and see how they’re balancing—you can see how so many get injured. It’s just not natural.

The 21 guys I followed for 14 years had many injuries and many surgeries. And for a while, the doctors would give them the specimens they would take out of their bodies, or the teeth that they had had knocked out. I started collecting them from the guys. To me, they were a metaphor for the amount of sacrifice they’re willing to offer up.