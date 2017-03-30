Humidors and cigar display cases line the walls of Iwan Ries. “The cigar cases in front were custom built for us back in the ‘40s,” says Levi. Although most cigar shops built now have walk-in humidors, lining the wall with humidors works for Iwan Ries.

“We like giving customers total access,” says Levi. “Customers have the ability to walk behind the counters and open up anything they want—we have nothing under lock and key. It not only provides a more comforting feeling to the customer to have the run of the place, but I think it drives more sales when they aren’t always waiting for a salesman.”