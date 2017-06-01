In the late ’90s, Bellissimo’s then teenage daughters, Paige and Nicole, took up horseback riding near their summer home on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. “My wife took our daughters to a local barn that had a camp, and they loved it,” Bellissimo recalls. “Katherine then started taking lessons with them, and all hell broke loose.” One consequence: winter trips to Wellington’s equestrian festival.

Wellington, a 30-minute drive west of Palm Beach, has long been centered around horses, attracting ultra high net worth seasonal visitors and residents such as Bill Gates, Laurene Powell Jobs and Athina Onassis. It’s not uncommon to see riders atop their horses on the side of the road, where a network of bridle paths connects neighborhoods to the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center. The venue anchors the community, with the most expensive real estate being closest to it, and is the site of the Winter Equestrian Festival. By the time the family chose to leave the Northeast to shift gears, the girls were serious enough about the sport that Wellington made sense.

But as the family delved more into equestrianism, Bellissimo began to examine its flaws. “The rental rates for stalls were ridiculously expensive. If I’m going to pay that much I want to own the property,” he says. The shows, held on a grassy field with no spectator seating, were equally unappealing. “If it was raining you were ankle-deep in mud, and there were porta-potties everywhere. It was a terrible experience, and you spent a lot of money to do it.”

Nevertheless, the festival was by most measures successful. In 2005, for instance, it had brought a reported $57 million of economic activity into the area. Yet it remained restricted to wealthy equestrians and did little to engage the local community or attract sponsorship dollars. “Wellington was sort of like a British colony in the middle of Africa,” remembers Kimberly Van Kampen Boyer, a Michigan–based horse breeder and dressage rider who has been a fixture in Wellington for 17 years. “The same people came, competed against each other and left.”

Bellissimo himself is not an avid rider. Once in a blue moon, according to Katherine, he will go trail riding on his aptly named quarter horse, Easy. But what Bellissimo lacks in riding ability, he makes up with a deep curiosity about the sport and a passion for transforming it. “He gets the connection with the horse,” Katherine says.

In 2006, Bellissimo and several partners, including Van Kampen Boyer, purchased the showgrounds and 200 acres surrounding it for about $135 million. He then secured a deal to run the Winter Equestrian Festival, giving him control over the Wellington equestrian experience. “Once I bought the showgrounds and the raw land around it, it created hyper-growth of value here,” Bellissimo says, because he clearly intended to invest further. “Equestrianism was self-isolating because it appeared elite and unattainable,” he says. “We had to bring it to a broader audience.” Bellissimo built grandstand seating, lengthened the winter equestrian season and changed the way they organized the horse show. He made general admission free, and installed Jumbotrons around the arena to help spectators follow the competitions. His riders received bigger purses, hospitality venues provided food and drink, and street performers created a carnival atmosphere to engage visitors.

Today, the Winter Equestrian Festival draws as many as 200,000 visitors over 12 weeks. The land around the showgrounds sells at $1 million to $2 million per acre—Bellissimo now owns 500 acres—and properties that once would have cost $300,000 have sold for $12 million. The equestrian center has 12 competition rings, 2,500 stables and a 7,000-seat main arena, as well as a riding school and a separate facility for dressage. “Creating global dressage here turned the tide—it was starting to atrophy in the U.S.,” says Van Kampen Boyer. “It’s brought us back.”

“The rental rates for stalls were ridiculously expensive. If I’m going to pay that much, I want to own the property,”

Bellissimo recognized other opportunities to promote horse sports. In 2013, he acquired the Chronicle of the Horse, a weekly industry magazine, and last year he bought the International Polo Club in Wellington for $72 million. Bellissimo expects to improve that facility as well as work with the USPA to give the sport a wider reach. “We saw what Mark’s done with the horse show with jumpers and dressage, and selfishly we want to be part of what he does,” says USPA’s Duncan Huyler.

One of Bellissimo’s big ideas is Gladiator Polo, a variant of arena polo, in which teams of three players square off in a 300-by-150-foot enclosed ring instead of on a grass field. For Gladiator Polo, the teams wear color-coded uniforms and mount ponies wearing matching leg wraps, saddle covers and hoods over their faces. Instead of prizefighters, the horses resemble executioners. Much faster and more intense than traditional polo, it resembles hockey, but the horses are the skates. On a March evening in Wellington, the new game drew hundreds of people, including Sven Odia, an avid polo player and co-CEO of the Germany–based real estate brokerage Engel & Völkers. “This is amazing—this is the place to be,” he remarked as he watched excitedly with his son from one of the VIP grandstand tables that flank the playing field.

Bellissimo is translating that enthusiasm into dollars. “If we create an extreme version showing the speed and toughness of the horse,” he says, “I can chase brands like Monster Energy [an energy drink] that wouldn’t typically participate and are looking for programming.” He secured his first $500,000 in sponsorship for Gladiator Polo in just 10 days, letting him award $250,000 in prize money over seven weeks, an unheard-of purse for polo. Bellissimo also landed a broadcast deal with NBC Sports. And he’s already planning a world tour of the sport, with people like Odia lining up to sponsor.

For all the benefits this overhaul of Wellington’s equestrian scene has provided, Mark Bellissimo’s Wellington experiment has not gone unchallenged. Prosperity has brought with it beastly traffic jams and noise pollution. Boston billionaire Jeremy Jacobs, who owns a 200-acre compound near the showgrounds, has fought this expansion of the center in a decadelong series of lawsuits and complaints to the village council that have prevented Bellissimo from building hotels and condos—imperative for growth in a landlocked community with finite real estate and only one hotel, a Hampton Inn. “He was going to build a clubhouse. He wanted valet parking for horses,” complained Lou Jacobs, Jeremy’s son and frequent spokesperson, of Bellissimo in 2013 to Boston magazine. “From my view at the outset, it was all about development.” Stymied by the legal blockades instituted by Jacobs and the village council, Bellissimo set his sights on North Carolina. “It was just so difficult to do anything in Wellington,” says Katherine.