Garvin Jabusch is chief investment officer of Green Alpha Advisors, an asset manager focused on investing in components of the emerging, connected, near future economy, including in solutions to climate change and other systemic risks. Prior to cofounding Green Alpha in 2007, he was director of forward sustainable investments and portfolio manager at Forward Management, LLC. Before that, he worked with strategic services at Morgan Stanley.
Jabusch studied in the Ph.D. program in physical anthropology at the University of Utah and holds an MBA in international management and finance from Thunderbird School of Global Management. His mix of business and sciences brings a unique perspective on systemic risk to portfolio management.