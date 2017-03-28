Felipe Restrepo

Hallmark Capital Management, Inc. (Hallmark) is dedicated to empowering clients to attain their financial goals by providing objective investment management and financial planning services. We remain committed to maintaining the highest degree of professionalism and integrity, while using our best judgment and wisdom on behalf of our clients, as we have for more than 25 years. Hallmark Capital Management, Inc. has a fiduciary duty of care, loyalty, honesty and good faith to always place the best interests of our clients ahead of our own.

Felipe Restrepo 
CFP®
Hallmark Capital Management

New Jersey | New York | Florida 

eriksons@hallcapmgt.com
hallcapmgt.com
888.794.7940

At-a-Glance

Assets Under Management: $1,120 billion (team, as of 12/31/16)

Minimum Assets Requirement: $500,000 (for investment services)

Number of Clients: 492 (team, as of 12/31/16)

Primary Custodian for Investor Assets: Multiple (please inquire)

Professional Services Provided: Planning and money-management services

