Eugene Fiamma 

Gene Fiamma began his investment career in 1986 as an export coal trader in New York City. In 1992 he left commodities trading to join a private new york firm as an equities trader overseeing corporate investment accounts. In 2002, Gene joined Morgan Stanley in Boca Raton, Florida, where his focus is to deliver personalized investment solutions to individuals, families and small businesses. As a portfolio management director, Gene independently manages cli- ent assets on a fully discretionary basis. He has visited 55 countries on five continents, is a volunteer golf rules official for the Florida State Golf Association and is a member of the Ft. Lauderdale Harley-Davidson Drill Team, a synchronized, precision motorcycling team that performs at charity events throughout the southeastern United States.

RECENT ARTICLES