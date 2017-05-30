Eugene Fiamma

Leading Wealth Advisors

Gene Fiamma began his investment career in 1986 as an export coal trader in New York City. In 1992 he left commodities trading to join a private new york firm as an equities trader overseeing corporate investment accounts. In 2002, Gene joined Morgan Stanley in Boca Raton, Florida, where his focus is to deliver personalized investment solutions to individuals, families and small businesses. As a portfolio management director, Gene independently manages cli- ent assets on a fully discretionary basis. He has visited 55 countries on five continents, is a volunteer golf rules official for the Florida State Golf Association and is a member of the Ft. Lauderdale Harley-Davidson Drill Team, a synchronized, precision motorcycling team that performs at charity events throughout the southeastern United States.

RECENT ARTICLES

  • How does implementing a “goals-based, wealth management” approach assist our clients?

How does implementing a “goals-based, wealth management” approach assist our clients?

View Firm Profile

Eugene Fiamma 
CFP®CIMA®, Vice President, Portfolio Management Director, Wealth Advisor
The Fiamma, Kochman, Rubiano Group at Morgan Stanley 

1290 Avenue of the Americas, 13th Floor
New York, NY 10104 

 eugene.fiamma@morganstanley.com
 Website
 561.394.8564

At-a-Glance

Association Member: IMCA

Professional Services Provided: Planning, investment-advisory and money-management services, investment products, insurance products, banking and lending services

Assets Under Management: Available upon request 

Minimum Fee for Initial Meeting: None

Largest Client Net Worth: $100 million

Education: BA, international studies, Dickinson College; MBA, Arizona State University; CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER TM Certification, The American College of Financial Services; Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) Certification, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania

worth-logo

sn_menu