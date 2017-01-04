Elisabeth Talbot 

Founded in 1986, The Colony Group is an independent, fee-only financial advisory firm that strives to provide peace of mind to clients. Its team of trusted experts delivers objective financial advice, providing clients with a high level of personalized service. The Colony Group works with high net worth individuals and families, corporate executives, professionals and institutions, providing deep expertise that goes beyond investment management. The firm’s clients have access to a full suite of financial counseling services, including tax, estate, retirement and philanthropic planning, asset allocation and cash and risk management.

RECENT ARTICLES