Founded in 1986, The Colony Group is an independent, fee-only financial advisory firm that strives to provide peace of mind to clients. Its team of trusted experts delivers objective financial advice, providing clients with a high level of personalized service. The Colony Group works with high net worth individuals and families, corporate executives, professionals and institutions, providing deep expertise that goes beyond investment management. The firm’s clients have access to a full suite of financial counseling services, including tax, estate, retirement and philanthropic planning, asset allocation and cash and risk management.

  • What are some wealth-management issues and strategies for executives at early-stage companies?

Elisabeth Talbot 
CPA, CFA®, Managing Director, Senior Financial Counselor
The Colony Group

2 Atlantic Avenue
Boston, MA 02110 

 ltalbot@thecolonygroup.com
 thecolonygroup.com
 617.723.8200

At-a-Glance

Assets Under Management: $5 billion (approximately)

Minimum Fee for Initial Meeting: None required

Financial Services Experience: 30 years

Primary Custodian for Investor Assets: Fidelity, Schwab, TD Ameritrade

Method of Compensation: Fixed fees (planning services); asset-based fees (investment services)

Professional Services Provided: Planning, investment advisory, money management and family office services

